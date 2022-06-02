Priyanka Chopra is a ‘queen’ in Bulgari ad, fan says ‘want to see her with Blackpink’s Lisa’

Actor and producer Priyanka Chopra features in her first Bulgari commercial, which was shared by the jwellery brand recently on their social media. In the said clip, Priyanka is seen breathing in the scenic beauty of Rome as she goes around admiring the place wearing her gorgeous black bodycon dress and a stunning necklace by Bulgari. The brand also unveiled another promotional video, featuring Blackpink’s Lisa.

The video was shared with quite a flowery caption which read, “Unexpected Wonders – Introducing Priyanka making her debut in ‘Unexpected Wonders’, Bulgari’s new brand campaign, brand ambassador @priyankachopra loses herself in the grace of Rome. Delighting in the charismatic resplendence of the new Bulgari Eden The Garden of Wonders High Jewelry collection, Priyanka’s sincere amazement is magnified by the splendor of the Sapphire Fantasy necklace.”

A lot of fans dropped complimentary comments under the post, with one writing, “Stunning.” Another user wrote, “So proud. Love from India.” Yet another person commented, “She deserved longer and😭😭…her voice, her body, her acting …a Queen.” One wrote that they want Priyanka and Lisa to feature together.

This is Priyanka’s first video ad for the brand. Fans had begun demanding that she should get her own commercial after Hollywood stars Zendaya and Anne Hathaway had starred together in an advertisement for the company not too long ago.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to the release of Russo Brothers Amazon Prime series Citadel, actioner Ending Things with Anthony Mackie, and the Bollywood road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Keanu Reeves movie The Matrix Resurrections.