This is why Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth’s wedding was cancelled

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra has revealed why her son Siddharth Chopra and Ishita Kumar’s wedding was called off.

“My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time,” Madhu told SpotBoye.

This comes a day after Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu told Pinkvilla, “They (Siddharth and Ishita) have mutually called it off.”

Post the cancellation of her wedding, Ishita Kumar shared a click on Instagram with the caption, “Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings 🌺”

Siddharth and former girlfriend Kanika Mathur’s wedding was also cancelled in 2014.