Priyanka Chopra is all heart as brother Siddharth’s girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya drops love-up posts, see them here

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was all heart as she reacted on her brother Siddharth Chopra’s girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya’s recent Instagram update. Neelam posted pictures of herself with Siddharth to wish him on his birthday. As soon as Neelam dropped the photos, Priyanka and Siddharth both commented on the post. Priyanka used a love struck emoji to express how she adores the two while Siddharth used hug and lovestruck emojis in response to Neelam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Upadhyaya 👸🏻 (@neelamupadhyaya)

Priyanka also shared an adorable throwback photo to wish Siddharth on his birthday. “Happy Birthday Sid! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you. wishing u so much joy and laughter,” she wrote. While in one picture, a young Priyanka was seen enjoying at the beach with Siddharth, the other showed how Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas had organised a surprise bash for him.

Here’s a picture of Madhu Chopra and Siddharth Chopra. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Here’s a picture of Madhu Chopra and Siddharth Chopra. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

The photo featured Siddharth with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra. The two were seen standing alongside a board that read, “Deares Sid, Happy Birthday! We know there is not much you love here than food. We love you, Nick + Didi.”

Earlier, Siddharth was in a relationship with Ishita Dutta. However, due to reasons best known to them, their wedding was called off.

Meanwhile, Priyanka, who is back in London, was seen at the recently concluded Wimbledon over the weekend. The Quantico star was spotted along with Natasha Poonawalla as they watched the Women’s Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova.

The actor also visited her New York restaurant Sona earlier this month. This was her second visit to her new venture. Sharing gorgeous pictures from the restaurant on her social media platforms, she wrote, “Timeless India all within the heart of New York City. So much love for @sonanewyork.”

On the work front, the actor made her OTT debut with Netflix film The White Tiger. She will be next seen in The Matrix 4, the Amazon Prime series Citadel and the romantic drama, Text For You.