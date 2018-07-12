Priyanka Chopra has ‘epic’ time at brother Siddharth’s birthday

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her brother’s birthday. (Photo credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her brother’s birthday. (Photo credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai and she is making the most of her time in the city. The actor celebrated her brother Siddharth’s birthday and photos from the bash reveal that PeeCee had too much fun. The actor took to Instagram and captioned the photo as, “Hey hey lil bro.. happiest birthday and all my love and luck.. you have turned into such a special man.. I’m so proud of you and love you. You remind me so much of dad. Thank you for your kindness…and epic party last night!! see you as I’m back.. love Didi”

A few days back, when Priyanka had come to India on a short trip with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas, she tagged Siddharth and Nick as her two “favourite” men.

The 35-year-old is in Mumbai to prep for her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar. The two had earlier worked on Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do. Before the 2015 release, Priyanka worked in Farhan’s production ventures – Don and Don 2.

The Sky is Pink reportedly tells the true story of Aisha Chaudhary, a young girl diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. After her diagnosis, she went on to become a motivational speaker at events like TEDx and INK conferences. She also authored a book called My Little Epiphanies.

Priyanka Chopra will also work on Salman Khan starrer Bharat. The film is the third collaboration between Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat, also starring Tabu and Disha Patani, will head to the screens next year.

