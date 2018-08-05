Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seen together at Singapore airport

American singer Nick Jonas has a concert in Singapore. American singer Nick Jonas has a concert in Singapore.

Priyanka Chopra and rumoured beau Nick Jonas are just inseparable. The couple had been snapped a number of times together in recent past. Priyanka was again spotted with Nick recently. This time the two were seen arriving at Singapore airport. But why in Singapore?

The American singing sensation, Nick Jonas, has a concert in Singapore. In a video from the airport it looks like they tried hard to avoid being captured.

Watch the recent video of Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at Singapore airport:

Back in the month of July, we had seen how Nick Jonas, along with Priyanka were in Brazil where the singer performed at the VillaMix Festival. While Nick was busy performing on stage, Priyanka made sure to support him. The actor was seen hooting and trying to get the best possible photos of Nick, who was lost in his performance.

Here are a few photos of Nick and Priyanka from the Brazil concert:

Nick Jonas performing at the VillaMix Festival. (Picture creditL Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra hooting for Nick Jonas. (Picture credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Nick Jonas shares aerial view of the concert. (Picture creditL Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra trying to get the best picture of Nick Jonas. (Picture credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra unable to take eyes off Nick. (Picture credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Now it remains to be seen if more photos from this new concert will be shared by the couple or their fans as well.

Recently, according to a report by People.com, Priyanka and Nick got engaged. Nick had reportedly shut down a Tiffany store in order to buy a ring for his rumoured lady love. The two reportedly got engaged a week ago, on the eve of Priyanka’s birthday.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Hollywood flick Cowboy Ninja Viking, where she will be sharing screen space with Chris Pratt. The actor will also be seen in the Hindi film, The Sky is Pink, with Farhan Akhtar.

