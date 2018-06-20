Priyanka Chopra on her book Unfinished: It will be honest, funny, spirited and rebellious

Priyanka Chopra’s book titled Unfinished will be published in 2019. Priyanka Chopra’s book titled Unfinished will be published in 2019.

Joining the likes of Rishi Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Ayuhsmann Khurrana, Naseeruddin Shah and other Bollywood actors who turned authors is Priyanka Chopra. The desi girl’s book titled Unfinished is a collection of personal essays, stories and observations which will be available on book stands from next year. The announcement was made by publication house Penguin Random House India.

Unfinished, in the words of Priyanka, is a book which aims at inspiring women to dream big and aim for everything in life. Giving an insight into her memoir, the Quantico star said, “The flavour of the book will be honest, funny, spirited, bold and rebellious, just like me. I have always been a private person. I’ve never spoken about my feelings during my journey, but I am ready to do so now.”

Explaining more about her purpose of penning these short stories and personal experiences, she added, “I was raised to be fearless when it came to opinions and I would like to tell my story in the hope of inspiring people–especially women–to change the conversation, to shatter glass ceilings. Women are always told we can’t have everything. I want everything, and I believe anyone else can have it too. I’m a proof of it.”

Senior Commissioning Editor of Penguin Random House India, Manasi Subramaniam said about the memoir, “Unfinished by Priyanka Chopra is not just a memoir but a manifesto for women who believe that they can’t just have it all but that they deserve it all. Priyanka is one of the most influential women in the world, and it is not a badge she wears lightly. I love how unapologetic she is about her success and her ambition. There’s something about the Priyanka Chopra phenomenon that feels both revolutionary and accessible, and that’s entirely a result of the person that she is.”

Priyanka stepped into the glamour world at the age of 17 when she won the Miss India beauty pageant and then wore the crown of Miss World. Her American TV series Quantico brought her recognition overseas. She won two consecutive People’s Choice Awards for her role of Alex Parrish in Quantico.

Priyanka will return to Bollywood with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which is headlined by Salman Khan. The movie will hit the screens in 2019.

