Priyanka Chopra mingles with Anne Hathaway and Blackpink’s Lisa at glam event in Paris, greets fans with ‘namaste’. See pics, videos

Priyanka Chopra bonded with Anne Hathway and Blackpink’s Lisa at a recent Bulgari event in Paris. Priyanka recently appeared in an advertisement for the luxury brand, and took to Instagram on Monday to post a seflie with Hathaway and Lisa.

She wrote in the caption of her post, “And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun!❤️ @bulgari @lalalalisa_m @annehathaway.” The picture showed Priyanka in a shimmery gown, while Hathaway wore yellow. Lisa’s outfit wasn’t visible in Priyanka’s selfie, but other pictures from the event revealed that she was also wearing yellow. Bulgari commented, “Perfect trio ❤️❤️❤️ So proud we had you with us for the unveiling of our new High Jewelry collection!”

Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas dropped a fire and love-struck emojis in the comments section, while actor Eiza Gonzalez expressed regret that she couldn’t be there. “I’m sad I missed u ladies❤️❤️have so much fun!!!!!” she wrote. Other videos from the event showed Priyanka posing for photographs, greeting people with a ‘namaste’ and signing autographs.

At the photocall, she greeted Hathaway with a couple of kisses on the cheek, before they posed next to each other and answered a few questions. Other videos showed the three mingling with the guests, as they enjoyed some champagne. “I’m so happy to meet you,” Hathaway can be heard saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka has only recently started reemerging in public after spending several weeks laying relatively low, following the birth of her daughter via surrogacy. Earlier this year, Priyanka and Nick welcomed the baby girl–reportedly named Malta Marie Chopra Jonas–and took to social media on Mother’s Day to reveal the difficulties that the baby had after being born. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” they wrote in a joint social media statement.

Priyanka was last seen in a supporting role in The Matrix Resurrections. She will make her debut as a Hollywood lead in the upcoming It’s All Coming Back to Me. She will also make her Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zaraa.