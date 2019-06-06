Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood music is Nick Jonas’ hype music

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently turned cover girl for the July edition of fashion magazine InStyle. The actor, like always, slayed it and looked drop dead gorgeous in a saree. While sharing the cover on Instagram, Priyanka shared her love for the outfit and wrote, “It (saree) embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one.”

Advertising

The Isn’t It Romantic star also gave an interview to the magazine and talked about her stint in Hollywood, her marriage to American singer Nick Jonas, the cultural barriers between them and how she often finds people concerned about the 10-year age gap between her and Nick.

While Priyanka is 36, Nick is 26. The age difference between the two stars has often been mocked by many. Talking about the comments she received after she announced her wedding to Nick, PeeCee said, “People gave us a lot of shit about that and still do. I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it.”

On being asked if she found any cultural barriers between herself and Nick when she met him, Priyanka said, “It wasn’t hard initially but later after we got married, he’d sometimes say to me things like ‘It’s all good. It’s okay. Everything will be alright’. And I am like ‘but I am not mad, I am just being emphatic and talking’. I am like everyone speaks with their hands. We are such a big population. We speak over each other to be heard.”

Advertising

Also, PeeCee revealed how Nick has started liking Bollywood music and “it’s his hype music”. She said the American singer often listens to Bollywood songs before going for his concerts.

Priyanka Chopra also expressed her desire to bring some change and also hinted at doing a reality show with husband Nick Jonas.

July cover star @PriyankaChopra Jonas talks launching her acting career in the U.S., introducing husband Nick Jonas to Bollywood music, and blending two cultures. pic.twitter.com/Aay3yHTBZi — InStyle (@InStyle) June 5, 2019

On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen on the silver screen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink.