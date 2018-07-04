Priyanka Chopra gets notice from BMC for illegal construction at her Mumbai spa

A notice has been issued from BMC to Priyanka Chopra for alleged illegal construction at her spa in Mumbai. A notice has been issued from BMC to Priyanka Chopra for alleged illegal construction at her spa in Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra for allegedly carrying out illegal constructions at her spa and salon in suburban Oshiwara.

A civic official said the BMC had received complaints of alleged irregularities in construction of Charishma Beauty Spa and Salon, owned by the actor.

“Our team visited the spa and found that that the actress had built a mezzanine floor flouting the rules under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act,” said a senior ward officer, seeking anonymity. The spa was also found to have non-permissible glass cabin walls and illegal amalgamation of rooms or premises, he said.

“In the notice, we have asked the owner to remove the unauthorised alterations and restore the construction as per the layout sanctioned in 2013,” said the official. If Priyanka fails to comply with the notice, the BMC will demolish the illegal alterations, he said.

The Quantico actor or her representatives could not be contacted for comments despite several attempts. According to the rules, the BMC can also offer the owner the option of paying penalty and getting unauthorised alterations regularised, the civic official said.

Priyanka has leased out the spa to another person who runs it, he said.

In recent years, comedian Kapil Sharma, actor and BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, Arshad Warsi and Shahrukh Khan have faced notices from the BMC for alleged illegal constructions at their properties.

