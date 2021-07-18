Priyanka Chopra is every bit a diva in sun-kissed photos

Priyanka Chopra turned 39 on Sunday, and to mark the special occasion, the superstar treated fans to a series of pictures of herself looking stunning as she soaked up the sun. Priyanka shared in an Instagram post two photos of herself wearing a blue swimsuit relaxing on a sun lounger. The actor captioned the photos, writing, “Expectation vs reality @pandathepunk.”

While the first picture sees Priyanka’s pet licking her leg, while she is busy giving a sensuous expression, the second photo shows the actor giggling. Soon after her post, fans and friends dropped compliments in the comments section and also wished Priyanka on her birthday. The actor is celebrating her birthday in London, where she is currently shooting for Russo Brothers’ Amazon Prime Video series Citadel alongside Richard Madden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

The series has been described as “an action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre.” In an interview with indianexpress.com earlier this year, Joe and Anthony Russo had spoken about working with Priyanka. “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now,” Joe Russo had said at the time.

Danish actor Roland Moller, known for films such as Skyscraper and Papillon, is also part of the show. Citadel will be executive produced by Russo Brothers along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca.

Priyanka has also wrapped the shooting of rom-com feature film Text For You. The actor will also be seen in sci-fi film The Matrix 4 and is co-producing Sangeet, an unscripted series, with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. She is also set to produce a film with Amazon on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.