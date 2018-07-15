Will Priyanka Chopra celebrate her birthday with Nick Jonas this year?

Nick Jonas planning a suprise for Priyanka Chopra’s birthday, according to sources. Nick Jonas planning a suprise for Priyanka Chopra’s birthday, according to sources.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s relationship has always been a matter of keen interest for their fans. Their budding relationship has often made the headlines. Recently, Priyanka opened up about her relationship with the American singer saying that they are getting to know each other better with every passing day. And now reports suggest that the desi girl is all set to celebrate her 36th birthday on July 18 and that Nick has a surprise planned for her.

A source close to DNA stated, “Nick has apparently made special plans for a quick getaway to one of PC’s favourite beach destinations. He’s already made the bookings, but no one knows of the destination yet.”

However, the American singer might not be able to leave the US for their getaway. According to the reports, Nick won’t be able to travel outside the US due to work commitments. “So, the actress (Priyanka) has taken a few days off from her schedule to be with him,” DNA quoted a source as saying.

In a recent interview with ET, Priyanka had elaborated upon the idea of love and companionship, saying she believes in pampering the one she loves. She said, “You know when you love someone and care about somebody, making them feel special and giving them attention is the most important thing.”

