Bharat producers call Priyanka Chopra’s decision to quit ‘little unprofessional’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding rumours were fueled up on Friday as filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced the exit of Bollywood actor from Salman Khan starrer Bharat. While Zafar quoted the reason for Priyanka’s exit to be “very very special” and wished her “loads of love & happiness”, several reports suggest that her decision has left the film’s producer and Salman miffed. The CEO of Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Productions Nikhil Namit called Priyanka’s decision “unprofessional”.

Nikhil Namit told Mid Day, “Priyanka told us she had to exit due to her engagement, two days ago. It was a little unprofessional of her to do it so suddenly.” Also, there have been rumours about Priyanka walking out of the movie because of the length of her role. In another interview to Bollywood Bubble, he clarified, “There is not an iota of truth behind the rumours that Priyanka walked out of the film due to the length of her role. There was no screen test or look test done for her as it was planned in August. She hadn’t even begun shooting for the film, as her schedule was from September. It was purely due to her personal reasons, better known to her, because of which she had to walk out of the project.”

Meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted and informed the audience that the shooting of Bharat is in its full swing and the name of the new female lead of the period drama will be announced soon. Early on Saturday morning, he tweeted, “Yes yes yes … we will announce the leading lady of Bharat soon.. We have been shooting Non-stop and the simultaneously preparing for international schedules ….” The names of Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez have popped up to play the lead opposite Salman in the movie.

Yes yes yes … we will announce the leading lady of Bharat soon.. We have been shooting Non stop and the simultaneously preparing for international schedules …. — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 28, 2018

Bharat is scheduled to release in June 2019 and also stars Sunil Grover, Tabu and Disha Patani. The first look of Salman was shared by Zafar a few days ago and other photos from the sets have also started surfacing on social media.

