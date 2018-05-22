Priyanka Chopra visits Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, appeals to fans to support their children

Priyanka Chopra visited the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh as Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF. Priyanka Chopra visited the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh as Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF.

After meeting Syrian children in Jordan last year, Priyanka Chopra, actor and the Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF, visited one of the Rohingya refugee camps at Cox Bazar in Bangladesh on Monday. The Quantico actor posted her photographs with the children of the camp and described the appalling condition at the overcrowded camp. She appealed to her followers to support the good cause of UNICEF.

In her post, Priyanka said: “I’m in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh today for a field visit with UNICEF, to one of the largest refugee camps in the world. In the second half of 2017, the world saw horrific images of ethnic cleansing from the Rakhine State of Myanmar(Burma). This violence drove nearly 700,000 Rohingya across the border into Bangladesh – 60% are children!”

Priyanka Chopra in conversation with children at Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh. Priyanka Chopra in conversation with children at Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Priyanka Chopra inspired the children to go to school.She added, “Many months later they are still highly vulnerable, living in overcrowded camps with no idea when or where they will ever belong…even worse, when they will get their next meal. AND…as they finally start to settle and feel a sense of safety, monsoon season looms…threatening to destroy all that they’ve built so far. This is an entire generation of children that have no future in sight. Through their smiles I could see the vacancy in their eyes. These children are at the forefront of this humanitarian crisis, and they desperately need our help. The world needs to care. We need to care. These kids are our future. Pls Lend your support at http://www.supportunicef.org#ChildrenUprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh.”

Here are all the photos Priyanka shared from the refugee camp on Instagram

Apart from setting her foot in the film and television industry, Priyanka has been acting as an instrument of change. She has associated herself with many noble causes including issues surrounding girl empowerment, child education and child marriage among others.

Priyanka will be next seen in A Kid Like Jake also starring Claire Danes and Jim Parsons. In Bollywood, she will share the screen with Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat.

