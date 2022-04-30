Priyanka Chopra calls Vir Das ‘inspiring’ after attending his show in LA, comedian thanks her for ‘opening all the doors’

Priyanka Chopra on Saturday took to her social media platforms to give a shout-out to stand-up comedian Vir Das for his gig at Netflix’s comedy festival – Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival — in Los Angeles on Friday night. PC attended the show with a few of her friends.

Priyanka shared pictures and videos from Vir Das’ show and wrote, “What a day! With Awesome friends watching an awesome friend do what he does best! @virdas you r so brave and so inspiring to me! Not to mention had me in tears laughing!! Thx for having us!”

Priyanka shared glimpses of the night and also a small video of Vir welcoming the crowd.

Responding to Priyanka’s post, Vir took to the comment section and wrote, “Thank you for coming! Thank you for opening all the doors for the rest of us. And thank you for always being awesome and cool and funny! I admire you so much 🙏🤗.”

Vir also took to his social media and shared a note about performing at one of the biggest comedy festivals in the world. Sharing pictures, he wrote, “Biggest comedy festival in the world, to have this crowd, and this ovation in this room, what a privilege! On a night when every major comedian I’m a fan of is performing, Thank you @netflixisajoke and Los Angeles for the love! 🙏 .”

Vir was nominated for his Netflix show Vir Das: For India at the 49th International Emmy Awards last year which were held in New York. Priyanka had congratulated the comedian for the nominations, she had written on social media, “Congratulations @virdas u Make us so proud! ❤️.”

On the work front, Priyanka is preparing for her Hollywood release It’s All Coming Back to Me. She recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon Prime series Citadel. She also signed up for an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel The Secret Daughter. In India, she is set to star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.