Priyanka Chopra’s eloquence at the Women in the World Summit proves why she is a global icon

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the world’s most articulate celebrities and this skill was her power tool at the recently held Women in the World Summit.

At the prestigious event, host Tina Brown asked Priyanka about her childhood, beauty pageant journey, early struggles in Bollywood, #MeToo movement in India, production ventures and of course, there were questions about the three-day wedding with Nick Jonas. Priyanka was eloquent throughout the course of this conversation and presented herself as a wonderful Indian ambassador, even though that wasn’t her official designation there.

Priyanka represented the culture and the ethos of India in a remarkable fashion. When she described India, she said that we are at a crossroad of modernity vs tradition, and her answers in the summit reflected exactly that.

Tina Brown asks her about Indian actors crossing over to Hollywood and how she is the only one who has done it successfully to which Chopra says that not many actors want to come work in the West because India has a fulfilling movie industry. When Tina questions her work in the beauty pageants, Priyanka gives a thoughtful answer and explains that it was the worldly exposure courtesy the Miss World title in her teens that made her a confident woman. Be it the #MeToo movement in the Indian film industry or nepotism in Hindi films, Priyanka takes on every question and gives an answer that is well thought out and beautifully worded.

Early on in the conversation, Priyanka talks about playing ethnically ambiguous characters in Hollywood and how that was a conscious choice for her because people in the West tend to stereotype South Asians and she did not want to get trapped in the same. But as the interview goes on, it sounds like Priyanka is constantly trying to defend her country by explaining its diversity and that is mainly because Tina Brown has such limited knowledge of India.

A lot of Tina Brown’s questions about Priyanka’s childhood, state of women in India, the dating culture in India, all come from a place of ignorance and while Priyanka is trying to be as educational and informative as she can, Tina could have brushed up her knowledge since she was going to host a global icon during the summit.

Priyanka also spoke about her work at UNICEF and using her celebrity power to bring attention to issues that are getting ignored by the privileged.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was articulate, funny, informative, and smart at Women in the World Summit and this just added another feather to her hat.