Priyanka Chopra’s appeal to world leaders amid Ukraine crisis: ‘Can’t just stand by and watch. It’s gone on too long’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has made an appeal to world leaders to come out in support of the refugees of Ukraine. In an Instagram post, she said that the current refugee crisis is the “largest we have seen as human beings”.

In the video, Priyanka, who is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, said, “World leaders, this is a direct appeal to you. We need you to answer the call from activists and advocates working to support the humanitarian and refugee crisis that we are watching every day in Eastern Europe. We need you to take action to help the displaced people from Ukraine, and all around the world.”

Sharing facts about the situation, she continued, “In total, two million children have been forced to leave everything behind in search of safety in neighbouring countries. Together with 2.5 million children internally displaced, it’s one of the fastest, largest large-scale displacements since world war 2.”

Priyanka called these numbers “staggering” and added how the trauma of this war will be “forever carved in the memory of so many young lives and none of these children will ever be the same again for what they have seen and experienced.” In a firm voice, the actor questioned the leaders of UK, Germany, Japan, Norway, and Australia, “When you meet to decide how much funding you will give to support humanitarian aid, will you stand up for refugees? Will you contribute the billions that they need?”

Concluding the video, Priyanka Chopra asked the viewers to amplify the cause. She wrote, “World leaders, we need you to stand up for refugees around the WORLD to ensure that they get the support they need now. We can’t just stand by and watch. it’s gone on too long!”

She also posted a UNICEF donation link in her bio on Twitter and Instagram to help the children of Ukraine. The actor’s appeal is a part of a social media campaign organised by The Global Citizen to show support for Ukraine. Celebrities such as Bruce Springsteen, Hugh Jackman, Elton John, Jon Bon Jovi, the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish also joined the campaign.

News agency AP reported that the list of participants also includes The Weeknd, Alanis Morissette, Alejandro Sanz, Angélique Kidjo, Annie Lennox, Billy Joel, Celine Dion, Chris Isaak, Chris Rock, Demi Lovato, FINNEAS, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Green Day, Carole King, Jon Batiste, Juanes, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam, Pharrell Williams, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shaquille O’Neal, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Weezer, 5 Seconds of Summer, Dave Matthews, Radiohead, Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, U2 and Usher.

More than 4 million Ukrainians have fled the country since the war began, and more than 7 million have fled their homes but remained in Ukraine.