Virgil Abloh (1980-2021): Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar and others pay tribute to celebrated fashion designer

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed away on Sunday following a battle with cancer. The artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear and founder of the label Off-White was 41. For over two years, Virgil battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma. The news of his demise has left the fashion and entertainment world in shock. Several celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor among others took to social media to pay tribute to Virgil.

Model Gigi Hadid, who was a close friend of Virgil Abloh, shared a couple of photos and penned a heartwrenching note for him. “I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend, and a friend to the world, Virgil Abloh. He was 1 of 1,” she wrote, adding, “You will continue to inspire me every day, V. I feel blessed and honoured by every moment. Rest Easy, my friend. You are so loved. You were the difference. As we always said, ‘See you somewhere, soon.”

Kendall Jenner shared a tribute on Instagram. “I can’t believe I’m writing this. If you had the privilege of knowing Virgil, you were one of the lucky ones. He was the kindest, most positive, humble, joyful, and full of light person I have ever known. He had the most wonderful way of making you feel so special. His genuine smile would warm your heart. To battle his illness privately perfectly explains the type of man he was, he never wanted anyone to worry about him,” she wrote along with some beautiful photos.

Karan Johar called the news “heartbreaking”. Sharing a picture of the designer, KJo wrote, “This is just heartbreaking! RIP! What an immensely talented fashion force! He will be sorely missed.” Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor were also among the celebrities who paid tribute to the 41-year-old fashion designer.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories to share a quote by Virgil Abloh. The post read, ”For me, it’s less about being radical than being honest”.

Sharing a series of pictures, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wrote, ”You never know what someone is going through so be kind… Virgil chose to work through his illness and was inspiring millions all the way up till he took his last breath that is so inspiring and heartbreaking at the same time.. it’s going be Very hard to look at all the things I own that he’s created the same way but I will wear them with pride and always have great admiration and respect ❤❤ The words he wrote on those Air Force 1’s make me feel so much. “Virgil was here “ … he will be forever @virgilabloh”.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Susanne Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Justin Bieber and others also paid tribute to Virgil Abloh.

He is survived by his wife Shannon and their two children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh.