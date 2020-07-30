Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma donate to Assam and Bihar flood relief

Priyanka-Nick and Anushka-Virat have contributed towards flood relief funds. Priyanka-Nick and Anushka-Virat have contributed towards flood relief funds.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have come forward to help the people of Assam and Bihar, who have been affected by floods.

Announcing the same on her social media handles, Priyanka wrote, “While we are all still dealing with the effects of the global pandemic, the Indian state of Assam has been grappling with another major crisis. It has been devastated by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers affecting the lives of millions. The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world.”

She added, “They need our attention and support. I’m sharing details of a few credible organizations that are doing some good work on the ground in Assam, and Nick and I have made a donation to each. Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need. #Assamfloods #PrayForAssam #AssamNeedsHelp”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have also stepped forward to help those who have been affected by floods.

Virat and Anushka shared a post on their social media handles. It read, “While our country is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people in Assam and Bihar are also suffering due to the devastating floods that have affected so many lives and livelihood.”

The couple added, “While we continue to pray for the people in Assam & Bihar, Virat and I have also pledged to help those in need by supporting these three organisations (Action Aid India, Rapid Response and Goonj) that have been doing credible work in flood relief & welfare.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also urged fellow citizens to help people of these two states. They said, “If this resonates with you, please reach out to support these states through these organisations.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd