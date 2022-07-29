When Priyanka Chopra and Rani Mukerji danced with ‘drunk dulhan’ Farah Khan

July 29, 2022 3:56:14 pm
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder who is quite active on social media, has treated her fans with a throwback picture from her sangeet ceremony. In the photo, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji are seen dancing with ‘drunk dulhan’ Farah.
Farah was wearing a purple ethnic wear as she danced her heart out with her hands in the air. Rani and Priyanka grooved along with her in their red and golden outfits. The picture is from Farah Khan’s sangeet ceremony in 2004. Captioning the post, Farah wrote, “#flashbackfriday .. drunk dulhan dancing at her own sangeet with @priyankachopra n #ranimukherjee.. ( btw had managed to lose my dupatta, necklace n hair extensions) [Sic].”
Fans were quick enough to flood the comment section and said ‘beautiful as always.’ Bollywood celebrities Rakul Preet and Sonali Bendre dropped red heart emoticons.
In another similar throwback post, Farah is seen dancing with Anil Kapoor in Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s sangeet. In the background Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are also seen shaking a leg. Captioning the post Farah wrote, “Those were the days! @anilskapoor papaji in shock. spot the very famous background dancers pls.. @sanjaykapoor2500 & @maheepkapoor s sangeet.. #dancelikenooneiswatching.”
Farah often drops photos and videos featuring her friends from the industry. She also turns vlogger on her vacations where she gives her fans a sneak-peek into her luxurious holiday. Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra often feature in her reels where they throw shade at each other in a hilarious manner.
The choreographer married Shirish Kunder in 2004. The couple welcomed their triplets in 2008.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
