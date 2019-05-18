Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wow the onlookers at Cannes Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year and the actor is stunning the onlookers with her gorgeous outfits. After showcasing two looks on her first day, she was seen with husband Nick Jonas on her second day at the festival. The actor is in Cannes as a part of a jewellery brand.

For the Chopard party, PeeCee chose a high-neck lavender dress and Nick looked a perfect gentleman in his black suit. Priyanka also shared a cute video of her with Nick from the party. The adorable couple looked head over heels in love with each other in the video.

If reports are to be believed, Priyanka is at the international event to promote the documentary film 5B, which talks about the AIDS epidemic in San Francisco.

See the latest photos of Priyanka Chopra from Cannes 2019

Before attending the party, the couple, fondly addressed as Nickyanka by their fans, were spotted taking a stroll in the French city. Here the actor opted for a light blue dress and completed her look with a white hat. Nick complimented her in his white suit.

Sharing her this look, Priyanka wrote, “Day time.. play time. #Cannes2019.” Nick also posted a photo on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Hello beautiful. #cannes.”

On the work front, Priyanka will feature in Shonali Bose’s upcoming film The Sky Is Pink that also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles.