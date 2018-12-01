Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding preparations in Jodhpur: Highlights

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are gearing up for their big fat Indian wedding which is reportedly set to take place in Jodhpur in the first week of December. Nick landed in the country earlier this week for the pre-wedding ceremonies. Elder brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner soon followed Nick.
Soon after his arrival, Nick was welcomed with a family dinner. The couple later posed outside Priyanka’s home and then at the Jodhpur airport. The entire Jonas family is also in India right now.
As per reports, the mega wedding is set to take place on December 2 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.
Ambanis arrive for Priyanka Chopra's pre-wedding festivities
On Friday evening, Nita and Mukesh Ambani arrived at the Jodhpur airport with children Isha and Anant Ambani.
Aayush Sharma will not attend Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Jodhpur wedding
Owing to a leg injury, Arpita Khan Sharma's husband Aayush Sharma will not be able to be the part of the wedding. Aayush was really keen on attending the wedding since his wife and Priyanka have always shared a very close bond for many years. However, sources report, the actor met with an injury, while undergoing action training for his next film. Arpita Khan Sharma is considered among Priyanka's close friends and she has already landed in Jodhpur with son Ahil.
Just in! The latest picture of beautifully lit Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur
Happy happy happy wedding day sweetheart, says Shonali Bose
The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose wrote on Twitter, "I form a deep umbilical cord between me and my actors for them to perform the difficult things I require them to - rendering them emotionally naked. Very quickly I formed an intense one with you my darling Pri. And so tonight on the eve of such a massive life altering journey that you are about to embark on - I am feeling quite misty eyed. You were courageous enough to shoot such wrenching things with me mere days before one of the happiest days of your life. I will be ever grateful for that. Happy happy happy wedding day sweetheart. And all the verrrrrrry best for this new leg of life. See you very soon back on set as Ms PCJ. Chummas. @priyankachopra #theskyispink #bridetobe. #directorlove."
Some more pictures from the Nickyanka wedding venue at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur
Meghan Markle will not be part of Priyanka-Nick wedding!
Multiple reports suggest that Meghan Markle will not be attending best friend Priyanka Chopra's wedding in Jodhpur. Meghan and Priyanka's friendship started back in 2016 when the two met at an Elle Women in Television dinner. Priyanka even attended Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding.
Report suggests that 5.5 kgs of mehendi was sent to Priyanka
Mehendi ceremony is one of the most significant and heartwarming events during the wedding. The buzz is that PC, as Priyanka Chopra is fondly called, was, reportedly, sent 5.5 kgs of mehendi called Camila for her mehendi ceremony. The mehendi for the bride-to-be has been sourced from Ritesh Aggarwal, who had also arranged the mehendi for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her pre-wedding ceremonies in 2007.
Reportedly, Ralph Lauren is designing Priyanka's Christian wedding gown
According to a report in one of the international magazines, Priyanka Chopra will be dressed up in designer Ralph Lauren's gown for her Christian wedding. Although the designer isn't popular for his wedding gowns, he is doing this only out of sheer love. The report suggested that it was Lauren who approached Priyanka with sketches of dresses because he wanted to be a part of her wedding journey. Isn't that heartwarming?
Seven different types of cuisines at NIckyanka's wedding
Yes, you read that right! The guests will, reportedly, be served seven different types of cuisines including Rajasthani, Punjabi, Hyderabadi, Italian, Mexican, Chinese and Continental.
Priyanka's Quantico co-star, reportedly, to be part of the wedding
As per the reports, Lilly Singh aka Superwoman, Priyanka’s Quantico co-star Yasmine al Masri and Nick’s friend Jonathan Tucker have reached Jodhpur to attend the couple's wedding. If we go by the speculation, the guest list for Nickiyanka wedding includes her Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson, Jack McBrayer, Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong’o.
Priyanka Chopra's uncle Pradeep Chopra and his family arrived too
Priyanka Chopra's uncle Pradeep Chopra has also arrived at the wedding venue with his family on Friday.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are head over heels in love
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will take the wedding vows following the Indian traditions and then will have a Christian wedding. About her marriage, Priyanka, in an interview with fashion magazine Vogue, said, “People will need vacations after this wedding.”
Mannara Chopra was snapped on Thursday
Priyanka Chopra's cousin and actor Mannara Chopra reached Jodhpur too on Thursday. Here are her pictures:
Mannara Chopra wore a summery outfit as she arrived in Jodhpur. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Mannara Chopra's mother and Priyanka's father are siblings. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra also arrived in Jodhpur
B-town couple Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra were seen at the Jodhpur airport on Thursday.
The couple arrived hand-in-hand and in matching shoes. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra's former manager Chand Mishra also reached Jodhpur
Chand Mishra, Priyanka Chopra's former manager arrived in Jodhpur on Friday ahead of her wedding.
Chand Mishra has been a leading business manager for B-town celebs for over 45 years. (Photo: APH Images)
Nick Jonas' elder brother Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle reached Jodhpur
After reaching the Jodhpur airport on Thursday, Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle left for the wedding venue hand-in-hand. Here are some pictures:
Kevin Jonas had shared some photos while travelling to India on his social media. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kevin Jonas and Danielle got married in 2009. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle struck a pose for the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Manasi Scott was spotted at the Jodhpur airport too
Actor-model Manasi Scott is attending Priyanka-Nick wedding too. She was snapped at the Jodhpur airport on Friday. Check out her pictures:
Manasi Scott was recently seen in ALTBalaji's Baby Come Naa. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)
Manasi Scott is also a singer and a song writer. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Designer Sabyasachi has landed in Jodhpur
Bollywood's most favourite wedding designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee reached Jodhpur too. It is speculated that Priyanka is set to wear his creation on her big day.
Sabyasachi Mukhejee has a huge Bollywood clientele. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Mickey Contractor has reached Jodhpur
Celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor was all smiles as he arrived in Jodhpur.
Mickey Contractor reached Jodhpur on Friday. (Photo: APH Images)
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas also reached Jodhpur
Nick Jonas' elder brother Joe Jonas along with his fiancee Sophie Turner arrived in Jodhpur onThursday ahead of the Priyanka-Nick wedding. Here are some photos:
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach Jodhpur. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Joe Jonas is the elder brother of Nick Jonas. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got engaged in October 2017. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Parineeti Chopra has already reached Jodhpur
Priyanka Chopra's sister Parineeti Chopra reached Jodhpur on Thursday. She was snapped all smiles at the airport. Check our her pictures here:
Parineeti Chopra was snapped in a vibrant mood. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Parineeti Chopra is Priyanka Chopra's cousin sister. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Parineeti Chopra looked pretty in a blue-white attire. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will reportedly give away wedding goodies to their guests
An image of the wedding goodies Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will reportedly give away to their guests.
Arpita Khan arrives in Jodhpur
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan arrived at the Jodhpur airport along with her son Ahil. Check out their pictures here:
Arpita Khan is Salman Khan's youngest sister. (Photo: APH Images)
Arpita Khan was snapped with son Ahil. (Photo: APH Images)
Arpita Khan is one of the first guests to arrive in Jodhpur. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Arpita Khan is close friends with Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Arpita Khan at the Jodhpur airport. (Photo; Varinder Chawla)
Guests getting a traditional welcome at the Umaid Bhawan Palace
A video on social media shows how the guests are getting a traditional Rajasthani welcome at the venue, complete with 'dhols'.
A look of the Umaid Bhawan Palace from outside
It seems like security has been beefed up outside the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.
Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur is all decked up
A look of the Umaid Bhawan Palace's decorations in Jodhpur.