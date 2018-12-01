Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding preparations in Jodhpur: Highlights

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are gearing up for their big fat Indian wedding which is reportedly set to take place in Jodhpur in the first week of December. Nick landed in the country earlier this week for the pre-wedding ceremonies. Elder brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner soon followed Nick.

Soon after his arrival, Nick was welcomed with a family dinner. The couple later posed outside Priyanka’s home and then at the Jodhpur airport. The entire Jonas family is also in India right now.

As per reports, the mega wedding is set to take place on December 2 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.