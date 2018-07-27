Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engaged? A look back at their relationship

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly going to tie the knot soon Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly going to tie the knot soon

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has been making headlines for her rumoured relationship with American singer Nick Jonas. According to a report by People.com, Priyanka and Nick are already engaged. Nick had reportedly shut down a Tiffany store in order to buy a ring for his rumoured lady love. The two reportedly got engaged a week ago, on the eve of Priyanka’s birthday.

And those wedding rumours have picked up pace especially after Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar recently took to Twitter to let the world know that Priyanka has opted out of the movie because of a very special reason. The filmmaker wrote a cryptic post very heavily hinting that the star is going to tie the knot soon with Nick. His post read, “Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life.”

Both Nick and Priyanka set the tongues wagging when they first made a public appearance together at last year’s MET gala. Since that event, the two have been inseparable. In a 2017 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the late-night talk show host asked Priyanka about the dating rumours after their arrival at the MET gala last year. The actor had then replied, “Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out.”

Both Nick and Priyanka were then spotted commenting on each other’s social media posts frequently and were even photographed going on dates. However, the biggest indication that things were getting serious between the two was when Priyanka attended Nick’s cousin’s wedding as his date. Pictures of the actor enjoying the event and interacting with Nick’s family went viral on the internet.

Just a few days after Priyanka was clicked at Nick’s family gathering, the “Jealous” singer arrived with the Desi Girl to visit her family and friends in India, and to get them to know better. The two were seen holding hands and exploring the country. First, they were seen on a dinner date with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and her brother Sidharth Chopra. Later photos of the two were shared on Instagram where the rumoured couple was seen hanging out with PeeCee’s cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra in Goa.

After a few days, both Nick and Priyanka left India and landed in Brazil where Priyanka was seen cheering for Nick at the VillaMix Festival. After their little world tour, Priyanka and Nick were photographed cycling on the streets of New York City. While neither of them had opened about their relationship to the media, they were seen enjoying a double date with Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Hunter.

Around this point, PeeCee opened up on her relationship with Nick Jonas to People.com saying, “We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him.”

And very recently, Priyanka celebrated her 36th birthday with Nick. The two rang in the Bollywood actor’s birthday in London, where they were photographed outside a restaurant.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink.

