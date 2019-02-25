Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turn heads at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas joined the couple later.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Monday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held on Monday. The two walked hand-in-hand and posed for the cameras. This is Priyanka’s second appearance at the Oscars. Apart from Priyanka and Nick, the photographers spotted Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at the celebration.

Before arriving at the bash, Priyanka celebrated Indian filmmaker Guneet Mongia’s win at the Oscars 2019. She tweeted, “One of the most special moments of the evening…a film based on the taboos around menstruation wins BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT! Congratulations to the entire #Periodendofsentence team, and my fearless friend @guneetm!! #Oscars2019”

Period. End Of Sentence. won the Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category. While the short film was directed by Rayka Zehtabchi, Guneet Monga produced the film under her production house Sikhya Entertainment.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka also gave a throwback to her first Oscars. She wrote, “My first Oscars! Good luck to all of tonight’s nominees! You’ve already won! #throwback”

Nick too posted a photo on Instagram and captioned it as, “She makes me smile. ❤️😁😝”

priyanka chopra at oscars
Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
priyanka chopra nick jonas at vanity fair oscar party
Priyanka struck a pose with Nick Jonas, who looked dapper at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
priyanka chopra nick jonas photos
Both Priyanka and Nick were all smiles as they posed for the photo. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Nick Jonas photos
Nick Jonas at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
sophie turner photo
Sophie Turner at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas joined Sophie Turner at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
priyanka chopra inside oscars after party
Priyanka Chopra shared a candid photo from the Oscars party. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra congratulated Oscars 2019 winners. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka and Nick got married in December last year. The two had a royal wedding in Jodhpur in the presence of their close friends and family members. Later, the two also hosted a grand reception in Delhi and Mumbai.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy with her YouTube series If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. She revealed on chat show Koffee With Karan that she is in talks with Vishal Bharadwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for her next project. Meanwhile, she has also shot for a Hindi film tentatively titled The Sky Is Pink.

