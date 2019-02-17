Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas step out for a date in London

After wrapping up back-to-back promotions of her latest release Isn’t It Romantic, Priyanka Chopra is making sure to spend quality time with her husband Nick Jonas. The two were spotted in London heading for a date night recently. The actor also flaunted her mangalsutra during the said date and the internet hasn’t been able to recover from this new revelation.

Priyanka and Nick got married in December last year and the lovebirds have been setting all kinds of goals since they got together. Not too long ago, Nick was seen rooting for Priyanka at the premiere of Isn’t It Romantic. He posted a couple of photos from the premiere and captioned them as, “Proud of my beautiful and talented wife @priyankachopra , and the entire cast and crew of Isn’t It Romantic. Everyone should go see this movie!”

Priyanka also shared a photo in which Nick Jonas is caught looking at the actor. Priyanka captioned the photo as, “Find someone who looks at you like that…😍”

Earlier, during the promotions of her film, PeeCee was asked how married life is treating her on the show Good Morning America to which the actor replied, “Married life is different. There’s a big difference between a husband and a boyfriend. I didn’t understand the gravity of that when I got married. But it is a good thing to be married to a good husband and that makes it easy.”

On the work front, after Isn’t It Romantic, Priyanka will be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She is currently busy shooting her YouTube original If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, where she will meet inspirational people and will ask them the one thing which made them what they are today. She revealed during promotions of her Hollywood film that she will be writing a book on her journey, titled Unfinished.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas is shooting for the second installment of Jumanji alongside Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. He will also be lending his voice to a character in an animated film called Ugly Dolls.