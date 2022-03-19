Priyanka Chopra’s Holi celebrations with Nick Jonas include sneaky kisses and special delicacies, watch video

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her Holi celebrations with husband, singer Nick Jonas. In the video, she smears colours on Nick‘s face, and he returns the favour with a kiss. The next set of photos includes Priyanka and Nick’s friends enjoying the festival of colours, Priyanka reading to two children about Holi, as well a selfie with Nick.

Priyanka captioned her post, “To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy Holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing Holi like desis do! Feeling blessed.” On her Instagram stories, Priyanka shared several videos wishing fans a happy Holi, as well as one in which she explained to Jimmy Fallon why Holi is celebrated. In another TikTok video, Priyanka posted a video of Nick eating delicacies. Nick had posted the video on his Instagram account, with the caption, “Happy Holi!” This week, photos of Priyanka in Rome surfaced, where her colleague James G Boutler wrote, “Working on something special in Rome with some of my favourite people :)”

Earlier this year, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first baby together. The couple had released a joined statement: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Priyanka has a number of projects in the pipeline, including the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo brothers, romantic drama Text For You, and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.