Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas set couple goals as they attend friend’s wedding. See pics 

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas know how to steal the show and the couple did exactly that as they attended a friend’s wedding in Texas. PC took to Instagram to share multiple photos where she was seen posing with Nick and some of her friends.

Priyanka shared a caption for her friends that read, “To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it. Also @tialouwho and @cavanaughjames damn! I missed y’all! #chengingtopowell.”

Just a few days ago, Priyanka moderated a session at the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum, where she spoke to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The actor wrote a long post about the importance of the right to vote and how even though her vote counts in India and not in the US, her daughter and husband do vote in the country. “While I don’t vote in this country – my husband can and one day, my daughter will. My conversation with VP Harris centred around the most pressing issues, that, in order to be addressed, needs to have a clear vision and plan. Thank you to the WLF and Secretary Hillary Clinton, a founding force in establishing this organization, and for including me in these important conversations, among an incredible collection of accomplished women,” read a part of her caption.

Priyanka welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year via surrogacy. Priyanka recently took her daughter for her first trip to New York City and shared photos from the outing.