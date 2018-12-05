Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Christian wedding photos, videos are full of love

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had the most royal wedding one could think of. While the photos from their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies have already been shared on social media handles, the clicks from their Christian wedding have been making the rounds on social media. And needless to say, the photos are as dreamy as they could be.

PeeCee and Nick entered the wedlock on December 1 in a Christian wedding, which was followed by Hindu rituals a day after, at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. And while the couple kept every detail about their nuptial under wraps until making it official on social media, they definitely took the internet by storm when they shared the first images from their ceremonies over the weekend.

Parineeti Chopra also shared a click from the wedding. Priyanka and Nick wore Ralph Lauren creations for their big day.

Check out the photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from their Christian wedding:

Priyanka told People magazine, “For the Western wedding, we had been talking to a bunch of incredible designers, but ultimately when Ralph Lauren approached us, I learned that Ralph has only designed three wedding dresses in 50 years — one for his daughter, his daughter in law, and his niece I was blown away.”

Ralph Lauren is indeed a special designer for the newly weds. the two walked the red carpet at MET Gala 2017 as the guests of the designer.

At the wedding, Nick’s brothers were his groomsmen as his father officiated the wedding. Chopra walked down the aisle with mother Madhu Chopra. People magazine reports that the embroidery on Priyanka’s dress took 1,826 hours to complete and her veil was 75 feet long.