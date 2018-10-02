Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Jodhpur hand-in-hand

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in August this year. Amid speculations of their wedding date, the lovebirds arrived in Jodhpur.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 2, 2018 2:08:51 pm
priyanka nick in jaipur Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in August this year.
Priyanka Chopra and fiancé Nick Jonas landed in Jodhpur on Tuesday morning. While it is unclear why the couple is in the tourist city, some reports claim it could either be for their wedding destination or marriage shopping.

Priyanka wrapped up her hit American show Quantico a few months back. Soon after news of her rumoured relationship with American singer Nick Jonas began doing the rounds. The speculations ended when ultimately on August 18 this year, Priyanka and Nick got engaged in Mumbai. The roka ceremony was a close-knit affair with only close friends and family present.

While their wedding date has still not been announced, reports claim that it might take place by the end of this year.

Check out photos and video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Jodhpur airport.

priyanka nick jodhpur photos Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Jodhpur (Photo: APH Images) priyanka with boyfriend nick in jodhpur Priyanka Chopra with her fiancee Nick Jonas in Jodhpur. (Photo: APH Images) nick jonas priyanka chopra jodhpur Priyanka and Nick exited the Jodhpur airport hand-in-hand. (Photo: APH Images) priyanka nick in jodhpur Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Jodhpur amid tight security. (Photo: APH Images) priyanka chopra in jodhpur Priyanka Chopra looking chic at Jodhpur. (Photo: APH Images)

Earlier, Priyanka and Nick were also spotted at the Mumbai airport, before taking off for Jodhpur. Here are the photos.

priyanka at mumbai airport Priyanka Chopra arriving at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) priyanka nick in mumbai Priyanka and Nick make a hurried entry at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) priyanka chopra at mumbai airport Priyanka and Nick tried to ditch the cameras in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) priyanka nick mumabi Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas caught at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Also read | Nick Jonas locks horns with MS Dhoni in a football match

Nick was a few days back also spotted locking horns with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni at a friendly football match in Mumbai. Bollywood stars like Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Khemu and Dino Morea also donned their football jerseys for the same match.

