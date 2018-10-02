Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Jodhpur hand-in-hand

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in August this year. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in August this year.

Priyanka Chopra and fiancé Nick Jonas landed in Jodhpur on Tuesday morning. While it is unclear why the couple is in the tourist city, some reports claim it could either be for their wedding destination or marriage shopping.

Priyanka wrapped up her hit American show Quantico a few months back. Soon after news of her rumoured relationship with American singer Nick Jonas began doing the rounds. The speculations ended when ultimately on August 18 this year, Priyanka and Nick got engaged in Mumbai. The roka ceremony was a close-knit affair with only close friends and family present.

While their wedding date has still not been announced, reports claim that it might take place by the end of this year.

Check out photos and video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Jodhpur airport.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Jodhpur (Photo: APH Images) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Jodhpur (Photo: APH Images)

Priyanka Chopra with her fiancee Nick Jonas in Jodhpur. (Photo: APH Images) Priyanka Chopra with her fiancee Nick Jonas in Jodhpur. (Photo: APH Images)

Priyanka and Nick exited the Jodhpur airport hand-in-hand. (Photo: APH Images) Priyanka and Nick exited the Jodhpur airport hand-in-hand. (Photo: APH Images)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Jodhpur amid tight security. (Photo: APH Images) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Jodhpur amid tight security. (Photo: APH Images)

Priyanka Chopra looking chic at Jodhpur. (Photo: APH Images) Priyanka Chopra looking chic at Jodhpur. (Photo: APH Images)

Earlier, Priyanka and Nick were also spotted at the Mumbai airport, before taking off for Jodhpur. Here are the photos.

Priyanka Chopra arriving at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra arriving at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka and Nick make a hurried entry at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka and Nick make a hurried entry at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka and Nick tried to ditch the cameras in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka and Nick tried to ditch the cameras in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas caught at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas caught at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nick was a few days back also spotted locking horns with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni at a friendly football match in Mumbai. Bollywood stars like Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Khemu and Dino Morea also donned their football jerseys for the same match.

