Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are inseparable in London

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having the time of their lives in London. The two are spending the Desi Girl’s birthday week together. The duo’s latest photo has Nick and Priyanka twinning in white while leaving a hotel. The rumoured couple was recently seen exiting a restaurant after having an intimate dinner. In fact, Priyanka spent her birthday eve with Nick and his family members. She went on a double date with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

According to People.com, Priyanka recently confessed that she is getting to know the American singing sensation and that things are going quite well for them.

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” Priyanka said when asked about her recent trip with Nick to India.

According to various reports, the two might even get engaged soon and make things official. As it is, the duo has been spotted wearing identical gold rings.

Nick and Priyanka’s relationship rumours sparked off when they made a public appearance together at last year’s MET gala. Since then, the two have been seen spending a lot of time together. The rumours gathered steam when Priyanka became Nick’s plus one at his family wedding.

During her recent visit to India, Priyanka was accompanied by Nick. After an intimate dinner with her family and friends, the two went on a trip to Goa.

