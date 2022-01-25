Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ‘had kids in mind’ when they bought their Rs 150 cr LA home: report

Priyanka Chopa and Nick Jonas were gearing up to welcome their first baby for years now, as per a new report. In fact, the power couple started planning things keeping a child in mind even when they bought their LA home in 2019, and renovating it as per the newborn’s requirements.

“When they bought the house together, they had children in mind. They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery,” People quoted a source as saying. It added that the two “spent months renovating the house,” as they “wanted to make it more family-friendly.”

Priyanka and Nick own a mansion at Encino in California, which they bought two years back. As per Dirt, the plush property is worth $20 million, reportedly the most expensive home ever sold in Encino at the time.

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018. The two broke the news of becoming proud parents through surrogacy. Sharing a note jointly on Instagram they wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Priyanka had earlier this month told Vanity Fair, “They (kids) are a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” When she was asked if she would slow down on the career front after embracing motherhood, she said, “I’m okay with that. We’re both okay with that.”