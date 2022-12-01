Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas anniversary: From battling barbs about 10-year age-gap to ‘global scam artist’ comment, a look at controversies the couple weathered

An Indian actor who is a name to reckon with in Hollywood today. A singer whose photos have been pinned to walls since he was a teenager. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ whirlwind affair was as surprising as was their dream wedding. It seems many in the world are still to accept this globe-trotting, high-flying pair. Their relationship has been under the scanner since for various reasons, including their ten-year age-gap and the couple has had to fend off numerous controversies and scathing comments directed at them.

‘Con artist’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their wedding

Not long after their wedding, an article from The Cut, alleging that Priyanka Chopra was a con artist and a ‘modern-day scam artist’. An excerpt from the now-deleted article read, “All Nick wanted was a possible fling with Hollywood’s latest It Woman, but instead, he wound up staring straight at a life sentence with a global scam artist.” The article ranted that Priyanka was a ‘money-minded’ celebrity who had ‘calculatingly’ married Nick Jonas as part of a power-move in her career. While PeeCee did not address the article at first, there was an eruption of outrage on social media, with people supporting Priyanka. Her in-laws, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, had also lashed out at the writer of the article calling it ‘disgusting’ and ‘wildly inappropriate’. Later that year when Priyanka appeared on Koffee with Karan, she was asked about the most hurtful thing someone had said about her. She answered, “A global scam artist.”

The constant attacks on the age-gap between her and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their mehendi function

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always been attacked for their age-gap—-even Sima Taparia from Indian Matchmaking did not spare them— but they seemed to have taken it in their stride, occasionally laughing at the naysayers as well. Speaking about it Priyanka had once said, “I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it.” She laughed about it during the Jonas Brothers roast, “Nick and I have a 10 year age-gap, we do and there are many 90 pop culture references which he doesn’t understand and I teach him, which is fine because we teach each other things. He showed me how to use TikTok for example. And I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.”

Oscar nominations row

(Photo: Instagram/ Nick Jonas)

In 2021, a journalist had questioned whether Priyanka and Nick were ‘qualified’ to present the Oscar nominations. Not one to take it lying down, Priyanka tweeted back, “Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration.”

‘Wife of Jonas’

Priyanka reacted strongly after several publication houses had addressed her as ‘wife of Jonas’. She took to her Instagram stories and mentioned that she was promoting Matrix: Resurrections, “Very interesting that I’m promoting one of the iconic film franchises of all time, and I’m still referenced as ‘the wife of…’ Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IDMb link to my bio?”

Jokes about their marriage

Priyanka and Nick are used to trolls addressing their marriage as a ‘stunt’. During the Netflix roast, Priyanka laughed it off and said, “Since we got married, people questioned our marriage. They were like ‘Oh! it’s a publicity stunt.’ How could it be? I didn’t even know how famous he was? All I knew was that he’s Kevin’s baby brother.”

Removing Jonas from her Instagram handle

Priyanka didn’t expect the uproar that followed after she removed ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram handle. Immediately, people began to assume that all was not well in paradise and that they were heading for a split. Nevertheless, she patiently cleared the air and told ET Times, “I don’t know. I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people. It’s social media, guys. Just chill out.”