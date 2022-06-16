Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas felt ‘it was really important’ to share daughter Malti’s health concerns with the world

Actor-singer Nick Jonas praised wife Priyanka Chopra for being ‘a rock’ during the difficult first few weeks of their daughter Malti’s life, and said that the reason they shared the experience on social media was to make others in similar situations feel like they aren’t alone. Priyanka and Nick’s baby daughter–Malti Marie Chopra Jonas–was born via surrogacy earlier this year, and spent over 100 days in the NICU before being brought home.

“I think that what we shared on social media was just kinda the feeling that we had, the gratitude obviously to have our baby home. But also for each and every person that was part of her journey while in the hospital,” Nick told People. Saying that he is ‘grateful to have a teammate like Pri’ on his side, Nick added, “It’s eye opening in a lot of ways. And I think it was really important for us to just share that. And make sure that people know that whatever their journey is, whether it’s something like we went through or diabetes or whatever challenges might come up, you’re not alone.”

Nick is on the verge of embarking on a world tour with the Jonas Brothers. He said that thanks to the changes in their personal lives, the band is ‘in a better spot now’ than it has ever been in. The Jonas Brothers experienced deep internal conflict when they announced that they were breaking up nearly a decade ago. They reunited in 2019.

“It made us all better people, I think, finding brilliant partners in life. [They] helped us all to be better versions of ourselves, because I think that’s what they require of us,” Nick said. “It’s a beautiful thing to have been able to go on this journey over these last couple of years and mark them with the happiness that we’ve all felt at home. We’re having the time of our lives.

Announcing the birth of Malti, Nick and Priyanka had written in joint social media posts on Mother’s Day, “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”