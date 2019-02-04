Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Super Bowl Sunday surrounded by snow

Celebrations have not stopped for newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who have been spotted at various parties and events since they tied the knot last year. In a recently shared Instagram post by the American singer, we can see the couple celebrating Super Bowl Sunday by opening a cold bottle of beer.

Advertising

Sharing a photo which featured the singer, wife Priyanka, his close friends and family including his brother Joe Jonas and his partner and Game of Thrones star Sophie Hunter, Nick wrote, “Happy super bowl Sunday everyone! @priyankachopra @sophiet and @joejonas made this incredible winter tundra hang full of cold refreshing beers! Life is good. #superbowl.”

Not stopping at that one single picture post, Nick shared a video wherein we could see him hanging out with his close friend Chord Overstreet in the cold weather and playing a game of catch with a beer bottle.

The caption of the post read, “In honor of Super Bowl Sunday… No beer left behind. Thanks for the good toss @chordoverstreet #superbowl.”

Priyanka also took to Instagram to share photos from the special Sunday. She was seen with mother Madhu Chopra and her sister-in-law Sophie Hunter in the photos. The post read, ” Winter diaries.. family.”

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently awaiting the release of her Hollywood flick Isn’t It Romantic and upcoming Hindi film The Sky is Pink, was recently seen on the popular daily chat show The Ellen Show. The actor spoke about her grand wedding with Nick Jonas and spilled the beans on how the couple first connected.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas too has his plate full. The singer will feature in a slew of films including Chaos Walking, Ugly Dolls and Midway.