Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Grammy weekend

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set for Grammy Awards 2019. The couple was clicked with Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, known for “Writing’s On The Wall” song from Daniel Craig’s James Bond film, Spectre.

Nick Jonas recently shared a photo on Instagram in which he can be seen with his actor-wife Priyanka Chopra and Shawn Mendes. He captioned the image, “GRAMMY weekend. @priyankachopra @shawnmendes.”

The 61st Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday night at Staples Center, Los Angeles. The awards are given every year by The Recording Academy and have a prestige similar to what Oscars given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have when it comes to cinema. The Grammy awards will be given in a total of 84 categories.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar, who wrote and sang original songs for Marvel’s Black Panther, has received 8 nominations, the most this year. While Nick Jonas is not up for any nomination, Mendes has received nods in two categories. One in the Song of the Year award for “In My Blood” (both vocals and lyrics), and Best Pop Vocal Album for his album titled, Shawn Mendes. These two nominations are the first two of his career.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra starrer Hollywood film Isn’t it Romantic is arriving on streaming service Netflix this month. Also starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine, the movie will begin streaming on February 28.