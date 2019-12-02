Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate first anniversary, see photos

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had tied the knot on December 1, 2018 (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra). Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had tied the knot on December 1, 2018 (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra).

A year ago, on December 1, global icon Priyanka Chopra and American singing sensation Nick Jonas tied the knot in Hindu and Christian ceremonies. Recently, the beloved couple shared photos from the ceremony and showered love on each other, kicking off their first wedding anniversary.

Nick shared a photo of himself with PeeCee from the Christian ceremony and wrote, “One year ago today we said forever… well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary.”

Later, Priyanka shared pictures from their wedding on her Instagram handle and wrote, “My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment…thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas ❤️ And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed.”

The rumours that they were seeing each other first started when they attended the 2017 Met Gala together. After a brief period of courtship, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra said ‘I do’ with a lavish ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan.

On the work front, while Priyanka was last seen in the Shonali Bose directorial The Sky is Pink, Nick’s next release is the action-adventure drama Jumanji: The Next Level.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd