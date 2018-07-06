Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are inseparable in New York

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went out in the New York City for cycling. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went out in the New York City for cycling.

Priyanka Chopra is back in New York City and so is her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. The two stars, after celebrating July 4 (US Independence Day) together, enjoyed a breezy day on Thursday. Unfazed by constant public attention, Priyanka and Nick went out in the city for cycling. The many fans of the duo spotted them and clicked photos of them together.

In the photos that have flooded social media, we see the rumoured couple twining in white. Just like their other photos, here too they walk hand-in-hand and the bond shared by them is much evident in every photo. Some of the photos also have Priyanka and Jonas strolling the streets of New York.

Not very long ago, the rumours of India’s Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas dating each other were fueled as the Bollywood actor attended Jonas’ family function. Later, their relationship became the talk of the town when Priyanka landed in India with the singer and made him meet her mother. Both of them even went to Goa for a vacation along with family and friends. Their appearance together at Akash Ambani’s engagement ceremony had paparazzi and their fans excited.

By now, having Priyanka and Jonas in the same frame comes as a no surprise. Both of them do not even shy away from commenting on each other’s Instagram posts. Their such display of affection has even led to speculation about them getting engaged by the end of July or in the first week of August.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat in her kitty for which she might be returning to India soon. Now whether Nick Jonas will accompany her or not is one question PeeCee’s fans have on their mind.

