Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie spend the perfect morning listening to Sasural Genda Phool, watch

Priyanka Chopra shared a new, adorable video of her baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Instagram.

Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra with Malti Marie (Photos: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra)

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a video of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas listening to the song Sasural Genda Phool from the film Delhi-6. In the video, Malti’s back is facing the camera and she is dressed in pink and is wearing a pink headband, while resting on Priyanka’s leg. In the background, Priyanka can be heard laughing.

Also read |Priyanka Chopra transforms baby Malti Marie into the next Desi Girl, partially reveals her face in new photo. See here

Priyanka captioned the video, “Saturday mornings be like…” The video received much love from Farhaan Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Sameera Reddy and Huma Qureshi. While Farhan, Dia and Huma dropped several hearts,  Sameera wrote, “Glorious moments of abundant joy…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka and Nick Jonas, who welcomed Malti via surrogacy earlier this year, have been sharing more photos and videos of Malti lately. Last week, she shared a selfie with Malti and wrote, “Love like no other…” She has also treated fans to photos and videos of their family poolside dates. However, she hasn’t revealed Malti’s face on social media yet, though her mother Madhu Chopra had hinted that the couple might do so after the baby turns one.

The couple had shared the first photo with Malti on Mother’s Day. In the lengthy post, Priyanka had mentioned the ‘rollercoaster’ they had been on, as the baby had been in NICU for over 100 days. “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you,” a part of her post read.

Meanwhile on the work front, Priyanka has several exciting projects lined up, including Citadel with the Russo Brothers and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, just to name a few.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 08:50:48 am
