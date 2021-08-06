Priyanka Chopra and her ‘boo’ Nick Jonas are a pair of happy feet, photo inside

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are spending quality time together as they reunited in London. A few days ago, an elated Priyanka had shared that Nick has joined her in London after a long time apart.

In the latest picture that PeeCee shared on her Instagram, she shared a glimpse of her feet next to Nick’s and wrote, “Boo ❤️”.

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

In the picture, Nick is seen wearing sneakers and Priyanka is not only flaunting her summer pedicure with pastel nails, but also her tattoos that she has dedicated to her three dogs.

The couple had been living apart for quite some time due to their respective work commitments. While Priyanka has been in London shooting for Citadel, Nick was in Los Angeles before he went to London to spend time with his beautiful wife.

Despite staying apart, Nick and Priyanka often indulge in some PDA by leaving cutesy comments on each other’s social media posts. Recently, when Chopra-Jonas posted a selfie from the sets of the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, Nick commented on it saying, “You’re hot. 😍 ” Priyanka began the shoot of the Russo Brothers’ series earlier this year.

On the work front, Priyanka has completed the shoot of romantic drama Text for You and Matrix 4, she has Mindy Kaling’s untitled romantic comedy and Ma Anand Sheela biopic in her kitty.