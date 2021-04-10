Siblings Day: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Riddhima Kapoor and others share adorable posts

Bollywood stars celebrated Siblings Day on Saturday by acknowledging their bond with their brothers and sisters. From Priyanka Chopra to Rakul Preet Singh, several actors shared throwback memories with their siblings on their respective social media handles.

Riddhima Kapoor shared a selfie with brother Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram stories. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Riddhima’s mother, posted about how it is a blessing to have sisters and brothers in life. “Brothers and sisters are best gift from your parents. respect and love each other always #worldsiblingsday,” she wrote on a picture that showed her son and daughter posing next to a picture of late actor and husband Rishi Kapoor.

Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt also celebrated Siblings Day. Shaheen shared a throwback photo with Alia, who is under home-quarantine after being tested for Covid-19 recently. On Alia’s birthday in March, Shaheen spoke about her bond with the actor. “You make life better in an immeasurable number of ways. You are my mirror, my witness, my ally, my support, my audience, my critic, my cheerleader, my entertainment, my sister, my child, my mother and my best friend all rolled into one very cute and clumsy package,” she wrote along with a picture.

See the posts on Siblings Day here:

Priyanka Chopra with Siddharth Chopra. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra with Siddharth Chopra. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Riddhima Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram) Riddhima Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor’s post on Siblings Day. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) Neetu Kapoor’s post on Siblings Day. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Athiya Shetty shared a throwback photo with brother Ahaan Shetty. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram) Athiya Shetty shared a throwback photo with brother Ahaan Shetty. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)

Gauahar Khan shared several pictures celebrating Siblings Day. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram) Gauahar Khan shared several pictures celebrating Siblings Day. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt’s adorable photo. Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt’s adorable photo.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared an epic throwback photo with brother Aparshakti Khurana. “We were some 8 kgs heavier and 8 times more stupid,” he shared.

Others like Athiya Shetty, Gauahar Khan and Saba Ali Khan also shared posts featuring their siblings.