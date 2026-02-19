Priyanka Chopra admits she doesn’t feel she has arrived in Hollywood: ‘I may have had fewer opportunities…’

Priyanka Chopra recently shared how the meaning of the word legacy has changed for her over time and how she now prioritises spending time with her family. In a recent interaction with PTI, Priyanka said she was misquoted and called it a privilege to be able to pursue a high-profile career while also taking breaks to spend time with her family.

She said, “After having worked for so many years… I think what I said was misinterpreted or misquoted by a lot of the press. What I actually meant was: many years ago, I did an interview for Time magazine when I was on their cover for the 100 most influential people. I remember coming into that interview very emotional because something had happened, and when the interviewer asked me what I wanted 10 years from then, I said, ‘I want a legacy.'”

The actor added, “Now, 10 years later, I don’t know what ‘legacy’ means anymore. What it meant to my 30-year-old self is completely different from what it means to me now. Having the privilege of a job where I can take time, spend it with my family, and still pursue my career is a huge privilege, and I take that seriously. Most people have to work every day, and some don’t even like their jobs, but they have to do it to survive and support their families. For me, that is the real win.”

Talking about balancing work and family life, she said, “I want to do work as an artiste that challenges me, surprises me, and engages an audience that has been loyal to me for almost 25 years. I want to show different parts of myself, give as an artist, and still be present for my family. Now, that would be my answer.”

Priyanka Chopra also admitted that she doesn’t feel like she has arrived in Hollywood despite working in the industry for almost a decade. “I still don’t feel like I’ve arrived, but I’m confident in what I bring to the table.”

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra recalls waiting 15 hours on Hollywood set; was ‘dealing with a lot in India’: ‘I was just trying to survive’

The actor shared that despite coming from a completely different industry, she never felt weak or unsure of herself and has always been confident. “Oh, my first day I arrived in Hollywood, I never walked with a sense of weakness. Even if people didn’t know me, it didn’t matter. I knew what I brought to the table and what my value was. I was never less confident. I may have had fewer opportunities or less success, but I was always confident in my skills and my ability to do the job,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

The actor added, “I’m a very hard-working person. I spend a lot of time learning about any character or skill I need to perform. But feeling like I’ve ‘arrived’? That’s never happened. I still don’t feel like I’ve arrived. There are so many amazing people who have done brilliant work, and I would love to build a body of work that reaches that level.”

Priyanka Chopra’s next Hollywood film, The Bluff, will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 25.