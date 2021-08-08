Priyanka Chopra admires rainbow, besotted Nick Jonas can’t take his eyes off her. Watch video

It’s no secret that singer Nick Jonas is besotted with his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The singer, who just reunited with Priyanka in London, shared a reel on Instagram where she is sitting on a deck and gazing at a rainbow. Wearing an oversized white shirt, she turns around to smile at him. The cover of Frankie Valli’s song “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” plays in the background.

“She’s cute,” Nick wrote and Priyanka replied, “Perfect. You’re just perfect.” She added a heart-eyes emoji at the end. The video got much love from their fans.

Priyanka and Nick’s photos never fail to go viral. Last week, Priyanka shared a photo where she was hugging Nick. He’s home,” she captioned it. She later shared a picture of their feet and wrote, “Boo,” followed by a heart emoji. For the Nickiyanka fans, their love story is nothing less than a fairytale. It all began when Nick slid into Priyanka’s DMs, and after much flirty banter, the two began to see each other seriously. Nick and Priyanka got married in 2018, after a whirlwind of a summer courtship. Last month, they celebrated their three-year engagement ceremony and dedicated heartwarming Instagram posts to each other. “My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you,” Priyanka’s post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

The actor has been in London for a while due to her acting commitments. PeeCee has just wrapped up shooting for her romantic drama Text For You, and is filming the Amazon Prime series Citadel, which is produced by the Russo brothers.

Before coming to London, Nick also visited Priyanka Chopra’s newly-opened restaurant, Sona, in New York, along with his singer-brother Kevin Jonas. The photos from their visit were shared by the co-owner of the restaurant, Maneesh Goyal.