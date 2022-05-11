Priyanka Chopra is ‘adjusting to motherhood like a total pro’, Nick Jonas sings for daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl Malti Marie into this world earlier this year but it wasn’t until Mother’s Day that they could enjoy parenthood fully as their daughter was in the NICU for the first 100 days of her life. Now that the two are enjoying the company of their baby, HollywoodLife has reported that Nick is a “hands-on father” who sings to his baby girl all the time.

A source told the publication, “Nick took his brother’s advice and started singing to her to calm her down and now it has become a big part of daddy and daughter bonding. Nick has found that it not only helps her sleep but can calm her down when she is fussy. As soon as she hears his voice, she just looks at him with big eyes and smiles.”

The publication reported that Priyanka’s heart melts as she sees Nick singing to their daughter. The source added, “It’s been quite a long road to get to this point and they can’t wait to see what’s next, but Priyanka couldn’t have imagined a more special Mother’s Day.” The publication added that PC is “adjusting to motherhood like a total pro.”

Priyanka and Nick announced the arrival of their baby on social media on January 22. The couple took to social media on May 8 and shared their first family photo with their daughter. While sharing the photo, Nick wrote a few words for his wife that read, “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018 in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple hosted various receptions all over the world to celebrate their union with their friends.