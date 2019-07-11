Priyanka Chopra and I would love to do an action film together: Parineeti Chopra

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Thursday revealed she and her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra often discuss about collaborating on a project, and action is their preferred genre. Parineeti was speaking at the launch of Jabariya Jodi song “Zilla Hilela”.

“If there is a correct script, then we would like to work together. I had recently also said that if any producers or directors are making an action film, we would love to work together on it. We both have spoken a lot about working together, but the script should be correct,” the actor told reporters.

“Zila Hilela”, which is a recreated version of Bhojpuri song “Ara Hile Chapra Hile”, features Sidharth Malhotra and Elli AvRam. As a scribe mentioned that by doing a film set in the heartland, Parineeti was on her way to become a “desi girl” like her sister, in reference to Priyanka’s popular number “Desi Girl” in Dostana (2010), the actor couldn’t stop gushing over the Quantico star.

“What can I say? I think there can be only one Desi Girl in this world, in the industry! I wouldn’t even try to compete (with Priyanka). But we both (Siddharth Malhotra and herself) are very desi in this film. That’s all I would like to say because there is one and only Desi Girl and nobody can take her place,” Parineeti Chopra said.

Jabariya Jodi, directed by debutante Prashant Singh, reunites Parineeti and Sidharth five years after the romantic comedy Hasee Toh Phasee. Co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Jabariya Jodi will arrive in theaters on August 2.