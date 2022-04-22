New mom Priyanka Chopra calls 2022 a ‘life-changing year’: ‘I am curious where my life will take me’

Priyanka Chopra has said that she is very much looking forward to visit her home country India. She was talking to travel magazine Travel + Leisure in an interview centred around her vacations around the globe and her upcoming birthday in May.

Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, Priyanka has not gone to India in two years. She told the publication, “My brain has been taking vacations every night, but I am dying to go back to India.” She also called 2022 a ‘life-changing year’. Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter earlier this year.

Priyanka added that the appeal of her country is its diversity in terms of languages, culture, cuisine and so on. Every time she steps into another state it is like going to a new country for her.

“Every state in India has its own written and spoken language, which means different alphabets, clothing, attire, foods, and holidays. So it’s like going to a new country every time you cross the border in India. Every time I go back home, I make sure I take time to do a bit of a holiday and travel.,” she said.

Priyanka, who became a surrogate mother to a baby girl earlier this year, said the year has been “life-changing” for her. “It’s the next decade of my life. I don’t know what we’re going to do yet, because my husband and I plan each other’s birthday, but I know what state of mind I want to be in. I’m very excited about the future,” she told T+L. ” I am curious about where my career will take me, my life will take me. I’m at a place where I feel like I’m at the precipice of change and I’m ready to accept it and receive it. Also, I hope I have sand between my toes while I turn 40.”,” she said.

On the work front, Priyanka is looking forward to the release of Text For You, her first starring role in a Hollywood film. She recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series Citadel, a much-anticipated global TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies like Avengers: Endgame.

She also signed up for an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel The Secret Daughter, in which she will co-star with Sienna Miller with Anthony Chen directing.