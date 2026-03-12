‘I see 30 people doing nothing, still making money’: Priyadarshan slams ‘exhausting’ Bollywood entourage culture

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has commented about Bollywood entourage which has severely burdened productions and forced everyone except a star to take a huge pay cut. The film industry has seen the growing trend of actors arriving with large teams, often upto 20 in number and demanding multiple vanity vans on set. Now, filmmaker Priyadarshan has raised concern, criticising how the unnecessary crowd on set hampers work. The filmmaker, who recently worked on Bollywood films Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, respectively, said he was ‘exhausted’ seeing so many people on a film set.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Priyadarshan said, “I only get exhausted seeing the people around actors. On a floor, if I am working with three actors, I will see 30 people who are doing nothing and just standing around. I cannot see my visuals through the camera. They are blocking my view. I have never seen this in any other place than Bollywood.” The 69-year-old filmmaker further added, “So many people come onto the set, do nothing and still make money. This exhausts me. I hate it. It’s the only thing I dislike about Bollywood.”