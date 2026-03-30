Priyadarshan says Aditya Dhar has created ‘historic revolution’ with Dhurandhar: ‘He will be remembered like Sholay’s makers’

Unlike usual blockbusters, whose fanbases mostly consist of the general public, director Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise has also managed to impress a large number of film professionals, including highly revered actors and filmmakers, thus ranking among the most influential Bollywood movies in recent times. Among the many celebrities who have stepped forward to laud Aditya and the spy actioner’s team is ace filmmaker Priyadarshan, who has been endorsing the franchise since the first installment’s release in December 2025.

Pointing out that the Dhurandhar movies have thrown Bollywood out of gear, Priyadarshan recently noted that Aditya proved that success is tied solely to the director’s conviction, not to any conventional norms stipulated by the industry. “Today, Aditya is motivating me. I never taught him anything, but he learnt while working. He is motivating me through his work,” he said during a conversation with Hindustan Times. For the unversed, Aditya served as a dialogue writer in Priyadarshan’s films Aakrosh (2010) and Tezz (2012) before making it big in the film industry.