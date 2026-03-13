Priyadarshan reacts to Paresh Rawal saying Hera Pheri role ‘choked’ his career: ‘He jumped for it; promised to put his soul in it’

Although Priyadarshan’s contributions to Indian cinema are immense, and his repertoire boasts several far better cinematic ventures, he is best known in Bollywood as the director of Hera Pheri (2000), one of the most celebrated Hindi comedies of all time. A remake of Malayalam director duo Siddique-Lal’s Ramji Rao Speaking (1989), Hera Pheri features Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Tabu in the lead roles and has since become one of the most acclaimed films in the careers of pretty much all involved.

While the role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte made him a pop-culture icon, actor Paresh Rawal has often stated that it has led to him being typecast in similar characters. Reacting to this, Priyadarshan said during a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, “When I was making the film, I called Paresh, explained the role, and asked if he wanted to do it. He jumped for it then. I told him clearly that he’s the hero of the film and the other two (Akshay’s Raju and Suniel’s Shyam) are the supporting characters. He said, ‘I will put my heart and soul into it.’ He had mostly been playing villain roles till then. So, he did the character and earned it. Now he can decide where to take it.”