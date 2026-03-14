‘I told Govinda don’t do the film if you can’t come on time’: Priyadarshan recalls telling the actor to ‘not add his own lines’ in Bhagam Bhaag

For a long time, Govinda had a reputation in the film industry for arriving late, or worse, not showing up on sets at all. This was often cited as one of the key reasons behind his fall from grace, as it made working with producers and co-actors challenging. Recently, even, filmmaker Priyadarshan admitted to having similar concerns when he signed Govinda for his film Bhagam Bhaag. However, much to his relief, the actor showed up on time for his recent projects. Reflecting on this, Priyadarshan called it one of his biggest achievements.

‘I told Govinda don’t do the film if you cannot come on time’

In a chat with Mashable India, Priyadarshan recalled, “I got my Padma Shri, and there was this interview where I was asked if this was my biggest achievement. I said no, my biggest achievement is getting Govinda and Salman Khan at 5 am and finishing the film on time.” Speaking about his initial fears regarding Govinda’s punctuality, he added, “I told Govinda that I had heard all these things about you, so please don’t do the film if you cannot come on time. But I tell you something, every day, he was on time. I really enjoyed working with him.”