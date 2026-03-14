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‘I told Govinda don’t do the film if you can’t come on time’: Priyadarshan recalls telling the actor to ‘not add his own lines’ in Bhagam Bhaag
Priyadarshan recalled telling Govinda while signing him that if he couldn’t be punctual on set, it would be better not to take up the film.
For a long time, Govinda had a reputation in the film industry for arriving late, or worse, not showing up on sets at all. This was often cited as one of the key reasons behind his fall from grace, as it made working with producers and co-actors challenging. Recently, even, filmmaker Priyadarshan admitted to having similar concerns when he signed Govinda for his film Bhagam Bhaag. However, much to his relief, the actor showed up on time for his recent projects. Reflecting on this, Priyadarshan called it one of his biggest achievements.
‘I told Govinda don’t do the film if you cannot come on time’
In a chat with Mashable India, Priyadarshan recalled, “I got my Padma Shri, and there was this interview where I was asked if this was my biggest achievement. I said no, my biggest achievement is getting Govinda and Salman Khan at 5 am and finishing the film on time.” Speaking about his initial fears regarding Govinda’s punctuality, he added, “I told Govinda that I had heard all these things about you, so please don’t do the film if you cannot come on time. But I tell you something, every day, he was on time. I really enjoyed working with him.”
Priyadarshan also spoke about Govinda’s natural improvisation on set. The actor often added his own lines. “Govinda used to put his own lines, so I told him, ‘I’m already paying Neeraj Vohra (screenwriter), I don’t need another writer.'”
Govinda made Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth wait
In the past, several filmmakers and industry members have spoken about Govinda’s tardiness. Vijay Patkar, who was part of who was a part of the Mukul Anand’s Hum, recalled, in a chat with Filmymntra Media, “Director Mukul Anand wanted a sunrise shot with the whole family walking by. They couldn’t shoot it for three days because Govinda wasn’t on set. Rajinikanth, Bachchan saab were all on set. On the fourth day, the director requested him again, and he came. All of them waited for him because he just wouldn’t come.”
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Even producer Vashu Bhagnani, who collaborated with Govinda on hits like Hero No. 1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in conversation with YouTube channel Reviewron Ronak Kotecha, recalled an incident in Switzerland where the entire unit of 75 people had to wait for three days because the actor did not show up. However, in a later interview with ETimes, Govinda’s manager, refuted these claims. He stated that Govinda’s shooting schedules were meticulously planned and any delays were due to health issues or unavoidable travel problems.
‘Everyone has a bad reputation’
Recently, Govinda himself addressed his so-called “bad reputation” in the industry. “Look, in this film industry, everyone at some point is forced out and given a bad reputation. You see legendary Amitabh Bachchan, he was the perfect actor in the industry, right? But he was absent for 14–15 years. Why? Did he not show up on time for shoots? Look at Rajesh Khanna. In the middle of his career, there was an entire group of people saying, ‘No, it’s not good, this is wrong, that is wrong, he looks strange.’ Again, why? It’s a phase you have to go through. How you come out of it, that’s the game.” he told Siddharth Kannan.
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