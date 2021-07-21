scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Hungama 2 director Priyadarshan is ‘not at all funny in life’ but knows the formula of making hit comedies 

Director Priyadarshan, who is making is Bollywood comeback with Hungama 2, shared the elements that make a successful comedy film, and whether he's a funny man in real-life.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi |
Updated: July 21, 2021 6:15:45 pm
hera pheri hungama 2 bhool bhulaiyaa priyadarshan comedy filmsPriyadarshan is returning as a director in Bollywood after a hiatus of eight years with Hungama 2.

Talk about our absolute favourite comedy films in past two decades, and most of them have filmmaker Priyadarshan behind the camera. Hera Pheri, Hulchul, Bhagam Bhag, Malamaal Weekly, De Dana Dan or Bhool Bhulaiyaa, his movies are the comfort watch for a large percentage of the Hindi speaking audience.

So, what is the formula of making a successful comedy film in Bollywood? Priyadarshan, who is back to directing a Bollywood project after a hiatus of eight years with Hungama 2, gave his opinion on the same.

Picking the most important elements needed in a comedy movie, Priyadarshan told indianexpress.com, “Mainly, a good situation is needed. Then, performance and timing of the actors. Also, make sure that every scene grows into the next one. Lastly, blend humour, including slapstick bit, jokes, and story without making it look odd. So, you have to mix everything in the right proposition, just like how a very good cook makes a broth.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
hungama paresh rawal rimi sen akshaye khanna ftab shivdasani shoma anand Hungama (2003) starred Rimi Sen, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal and Shoma Anand.

Priyadarshan’s filmography also boasts of films across genres and languages, but it is his comedies which every cinephile loves to revisit at any point in time.

We ask Priyadarshan whether he’s a funny man in real life to understand the nuances needed to make the audience laugh, and he says, “I’m not at all funny. I’m always supposed to be very serious. I write it, execute it, but at the same time, I’m not a humorous person. Whenever I read a script, my colleagues in Kerala say ‘please give us the paper, and don’t narrate to us, because you would’ve written it in a much better way than how you narrate it.’ But, I’m someone who likes to be in a very lively, humorous company, because I learn a lot of things there. I have a certain friend circle that’s amazingly hilarious.”

Asserting that there’s a lighter side to his personality, which comes out through his films, Priyadarshan added, “My father was a university librarian. He used to buy me a lot of comics during childhood. Those days, and even today, if you ask me, my favourite is watching Tom and Jerry. I have a huge collection of it.”

Hungama 2 is a second part to his own previous movie, Hungama (2003), and stars Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash and others. The comic caper is set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 23.

