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Priyadarshan opens up on working with ‘difficult’ Akshaye Khanna; says one has to be ‘diplomatically arrogant’ with Salman Khan
Priyadarshan explained how one has to be quite tactful when dealing with Salman Khan.
While Indian cinema has never had a dearth of exceptional directors adept at making comedies — with Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Siddique-Lal, Rajkumar Santoshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and David Dhawan being a few of the best examples — Priyadarshan remains arguably one of the most popular and celebrated among the lot. Over a 42-year directorial journey, he has created tens of comedies, though he has never limited himself to just one genre.
From Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Mohanlal, his most frequent collaborator and best friend, to Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, he has joined forces with several heavyweights, adding the buoyant Priyadarshan touch to all their oeuvres. In a recent interview, he opened up about working with Salman Khan and Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna, while also addressing allegations that the two actors are difficult to work with.
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‘Accept these people as what they are’
Mentioning that one has to manage Salman Khan while being “diplomatically arrogant,” the filmmaking legend pointed out that if someone tries to deal with the superstar too directly, he might end up doing the opposite. When asked if he felt it was an achievement that he managed to bring both Salman and Govinda to the sets on time, as they have always had a bad reputation for being tardy, Priyadarshan told Zoom, “You have to accept these people as what they are; don’t try to change them. You have to be diplomatically arrogant. If you tell Salman to do something, he’ll do the exact opposite. I think they have to like you as a person.” Priyadarshan and Salman worked together in Kyon Ki (2005).
He pointed out that his background in psychology has helped him deal with such complex personalities in his cinematic journey. Although Akshaye Khanna, who is currently in the spotlight for his performance in director Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar (2025), has a reputation as a “difficult person,” Priyadarshan noted, he has worked with the actor on a handful of films thus far.
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“Akshaye Khanna is another ‘difficult person’. But I have done seven or eight films (with him) without any difficulties. He has done both Dhurandhar and Jeetu from Videocon in Hungama (2003) — two completely opposite characters. It’s because people like him are talented… Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) once told me, ‘actors are beggars, they can’t choose.’ So you give them the best and exploit their talent. That’s the way I always worked with that,” Priyadarshan added. Aside from Hungama, the two worked together in movies such as Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1998), Hulchul (2004), Mere Baap Pehle Aap (2008), and Aakrosh (2010).
The director is currently gearing up for the release of his latest fantasy horror comedy, Bhooth Bangla, which will hit the screens on April 10. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.
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