Priyadarshan opens up on working with ‘difficult’ Akshaye Khanna; says one has to be ‘diplomatically arrogant’ with Salman Khan

While Indian cinema has never had a dearth of exceptional directors adept at making comedies — with Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Siddique-Lal, Rajkumar Santoshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and David Dhawan being a few of the best examples — Priyadarshan remains arguably one of the most popular and celebrated among the lot. Over a 42-year directorial journey, he has created tens of comedies, though he has never limited himself to just one genre.

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From Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Mohanlal, his most frequent collaborator and best friend, to Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, he has joined forces with several heavyweights, adding the buoyant Priyadarshan touch to all their oeuvres. In a recent interview, he opened up about working with Salman Khan and Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna, while also addressing allegations that the two actors are difficult to work with.